Three New Tenants Open at CityPark Brentwood, Geodis Expands Office

Three new retail tenants, F-45, Mimosa Nail Bar and I Love Juice Bar, have joined the CityPark community in Brentwood and Geodis, a worldwide transportation and logistics company, has announced a large-scale expansion of its offices at CityPark

CityPark Brentwood is a walkable, 33-acre mixed-use development located at 7011 Executive Center Drive. It is home to 55 South, Blaze Pizza, Just Love Coffee, Tiff’s Treats, Neighborhood Barre and more. The 33-acre development includes 500,000 square feet of Class A office space and 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant amenities.

About the New Tenants

F-45 is a functional training fitness studio offering a mix of circuit and high-intensity interval training, 45-minute workouts geared toward everyday movement. “Between the great traffic flow and mix of office and residential spaces, it would be hard to find a better location to be in,” said Robert Burnett, general partner and co-owner. “This is our second property in a Boyle community, and we are grateful to already know and trust the team at CityPark going into a long-term contract like this.”

Mimosa Nail Bar is the first nail salon to open at CityPark and provides beauty and wellness treatments tailored to customers’ needs, including manicures, pedicures and waxing.

I Love Juice Bar at CityPark is one of 11 Middle Tennessee locations that serves juices, açai bowls, smoothies, shots and growlers made from high-quality ingredients in an effort to make nutrition and nourishment accessible to everyone. I Love Juice Bar relocated to CityPark for the superior accessibility, location and street visibility in the district. The CityPark grand opening is scheduled for August.

“Williamson County has always held a special place in my heart,” said Olivia Bane, director of Company Operations for I Love Juice Bar. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have a new space in Brentwood that is so aligned with our new brand refresh.”

About Geodis

Geodis has been a tenant at CityPark since 2005 and will expand into the entirety of its 133,000-square-foot building as part of a long-term renewal of its lease in the project. The expansion builds upon a series of recently-signed commercial leases at CityPark, which takes the development from 91% leased at the beginning of 2020 to 98% today.

CityPark is the U.S. headquarters for Geodis, which specializes in supply chain optimization, freight forwarding, contract logistics, distribution and express, and road transport in 120 counties for 165,000 clients.

“Since Boyle’s purchase of the project in 2021, we have worked diligently at CityPark to build a walkable mixed-use district that serves our tenants and the Brentwood community, and Geodis has been a key partner since the beginning,” said Thomas McDaniel, Boyle Investment Company partner. “Through relationships like the one we have with Geodis, we are excited to continue to elevate the CityPark project in the coming years.”