CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil: What’s the Difference?

Thanks to the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD containing less than 0.3% of THC (the psychoactive component of marijuana) is everywhere. And hemp seed oil in products has been around for decades. But aren’t CBD oil and hemp seed oil the same thing? Not quite.

While both are derived from the cannabis sativa plant and both are legal at the federal level, they are more like cousins than identical twins. Unfortunately, the terms are sometimes used interchangeably or in misleading ways in advertising. Often, both are misnomered as “hemp oil,” which neither truly is. Let’s clear things up.

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp seed oil is derived from the seeds themselves and does have some potential health benefits, including an ideal ratio of rich fatty acids. These omegas may help with cardiovascular health by reducing the speed of plaque buildup in the arteries along with lowering blood pressure. Hemp seed oil is also frequently promoted as a beauty ingredient, benefitting skin, hair and nails. Hemp has long been grown for its fiber and industrial uses.

CBD Oil

CBD oil utilizes the stalks, leaves and flowers of the plant and is usually cultivated for its high concentration of CBD (cannabidiol), one of the compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. Unlike hemp seed oil, CBD directly affects the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a recently discovered system in the body that helps regulate many other systems.

CBD oil, along with other compounds from the plant, is promoted as having the potential to help manage anxiety and depression, reduce stress, promote alertness and focus, improve sleep quality, boost mood, relieve pain, reduce inflammation and reduce the occurrence of epileptic events.

That’s a lot for one compound! And that’s exactly why CBD oil is everywhere. While studies are still being conducted, this and other related compounds found in the cannabis plants are being studied, cultivated and sold in a wide variety of forms and products at breakneck speed.

Hemp Seed Oil vs. CBD Oil

While both products may be beneficial, they are processed and produced through different methods and have different uses. In other words, they are NOT the same. When you’re shopping for cannabis-derived products, make sure you know what you intend to buy, then look for a few simple phrases to make sure you’re getting what you expect.

If you’re wanting to purchase CBD oil, look for terms such as

Full Spectrum CBD. CBD with other terpenes and compounds, potentially including trace THC under the federal limit. These produce an entourage effect, meaning they work even better together.

CBD with other terpenes and compounds, potentially including trace THC under the federal limit. These produce an entourage effect, meaning they work even better together. Broad Spectrum CBD. Like full spectrum, but without any THC at all. You still get the entourage effect.

Like full spectrum, but without any THC at all. You still get the entourage effect. CBD Isolate . Literally, just CBD. It’s been isolated and the only compound you’re consuming or using is CBD.

. Literally, just CBD. It’s been isolated and the only compound you’re consuming or using is CBD. Cannabidiol . The spelled-out word for CBD.

. The spelled-out word for CBD. COA or Third-Party Lab Tested. COA is a Certificate of Analysis and is conducted by a third-party laboratory to verify the contents of the CBD oil. Reputable companies and products will have these.

