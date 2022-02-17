The Gulch: A Neighborhood Highlight

Downtown Nashville is known for its enticing nightlife and delicious food. Whether it’s biscuits or hot chicken, if you like it, you’ll find it downtown. But there’s a section of the city just south of downtown. Revitalized over the recent years into a hotspot for those looking for culture, great food, and new energy.

With boutique hotels, high-rise condos, shops, live music venues, and breweries. The Gulch is your next, new night out. And if you’re looking for a great place to live in and explore, you’ll be at home in this trendy neighborhood.

Life In The Gulch

Gulch residents are a stone’s throw from downtown and with it, all the amenities that make city living appealing. Nissan Stadium is a quick Uber away and if you work outside of the local area you’re close to major roadways leaving easy access outside of the area.

You know you’re in a great place for nightlife when Margaritaville, Tavern and other popular restaurants are all along 12 South Street.

There’s also great shopping for those looking to get on the latest trends and freshen up the clothing options. With DSW, Nordstrom Rack and Southern Made all local to the Gulch, you’re set for your clothing needs.

Real Estate In The Gulch

As an up and coming neighborhood adjacent to downtown Nashville, the Gulch is the place to be. The prices in Nashville are rising as more people flock to enjoy the southern state. If you’re looking to make the move, now is the time to do it.

Whether you’re buying or renting, the condos and apartments here offer luxury, affordability and proximity to fun. As a former industrial area, you’ll find great lofts with stunning architecture, exposed brick walls in historic buildings. You’ll also find modern retrofits with granite countertops and clean, minimalist design.

The diversity here is unique and adds to the feeling of urban bliss close to the downtown scene.

Food In The Gulch

Nashville is known for its great southern food. There are great restaurants near the Gulch with that hot Nashville chicken and the country music you love. But there’s more!

Whether you’re in the mood for pizza or ramen, there are food trucks, restaurants and bars that will delight and keep you coming back for more.

This urban wonderland is filled with trendy new restaurants including The 404 Kitchen, Otaku Ramen, and The Turnip Truck Urban Fare. If coffee is your grind, cozy cafes and coffee shops such as the Barista Parlor Golden Sound, Kona Espresso Bar, and Killebrew will be your regular visits. With all the unique breweries, there’s a great beer tasting and food to be had within walking distance.

To Do’s In The Gulch

With its proximity to downtown, there’s always something to do here. Live music, shops, parks, you’ll never be bored hanging out in The Gulch.

Despite being in the city, there are plenty of parks to keep your dogs, and you outdoors and enjoying the sunshine.

If you’re looking for relaxation, there are plenty of spas to wind down after a long week. Your furry friends are in luck too, as pet spas are close to dropping them off as you take some time for yourself.

With it’s great location, tasty food, modern living and bustling nightlife, The Gulch is the place to be. With prices going up, now’s the time to take advantage of a move and enjoy the urban living that makes this neighborhood unique and a great place to be.

