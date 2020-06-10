



Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) provides a premier youth soccer experience to over 3,000 players each year and they are excited to begin tryouts for the 2020-21 season.

TSC leadership has decided to forego tryouts for all rising TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson U8-U12 players. U13-U19 Boys and Girls Tryouts begin June 15.

Tryout Schedule:

TSC Williamson

Boys: June 15 & 16 at Crockett Park & Flagpole Park

Girls: June 17 & 18 at Crockett Park & Flagpole Park

TSC Nashville

Boys: June 17 & June 18 at HYSA

Girls: June 15 & June 16 at HYSA

TSC Murfreesboro

Boys: June 17 & 18 at Richard Siegel Soccer Park

Girls: June 15 & 16 at Richard Siegel Soccer Park

View the complete schedule here.

To try out, players must register. Register now by clicking this link.

Tryout Fee

TSC tryouts are FREE if you register online before your player’s age group registration deadline! You can still register after the deadline, however you will be charged a late regsitration fee of $25. The late registration fee is applied starting on Friday, June 12 at 11:55pm.

2020-21 Coaching List

Click here to view the 2020-21 Coaching List.

Uniforms

The 2020-21 season will bring a new uniform cycle for all TSC players. TSC is proud to continue its partnership with Nike and WeGotSoccer to provide all players and coaches with high quality game and training wear. Click here to see our 2020-2022 TSC uniforms.

2020-21 Competitive Program Information

To learn more about the 2020-21 TSC Team Structure, click here. Please note the only change in next year’s Team Structure is the addition of a TSC Nike boys and girls team for the U13 (’08 birth year) age group.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.



