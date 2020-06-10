



The annual “Hammers & High Heels” event is the largest fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury. Due to COVID-19, the event was canceled this year.

However, Habitat for Humanity has launched an online auction to raise the remaining funds for their 2020 Women Build home to be built in Fairview, TN.

The Auction is live now and will close on June 17th 10pm CST. Visit the auction site to register and bid now: www.womenbuildtn.com.

The Online Auction features trips, unique memorabilia, items from Franklin’s finest retailers, and much more. Supporters who register will be able to bid on items and receive text messages when they are outbid. They can also set their top bid for an item, and the mobile bidding app will bid up to that threshold for them.

Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program brings together and empowers women from all over Middle Tennessee to fundraise and build a home in partnership with a local family in need. Upon completion, a qualifying family purchases the home with an affordable mortgage. Habitat for HumanityWilliamson-Maury has built 246 homes in Williamson and Maury Counties and continues to build 14-18 new homes per year.

Hammers & High Heels, HFHWM’s annual Women Build fundraiser, brings 350+ people together for dinner, music, and dancing to raise the $70,000 needed for the “bricks and sticks” of this home. Hammers & High Heels is slated to return in 2021 as an in-person event.

This year’s future homeowner is single mother Rebecca Lee. Lee’s family moved to TN from Michigan in 2002.

“My siblings and I learned hard work, integrity, and loyalty from our parents,” Rebecca explains.

Her father was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for Jones Company, building homes all over Middle TN, and her mother worked as an Arabic translator at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Rebecca works as a hygienist at Heartland Dental.

“I want to pass on the values that my parents instilled in us to my son Xavier. I want to provide him with a stable environment,” she continued.

Rebecca is most looking forward to the sense of community in her new neighborhood, Willow Crest.

“Habitat gives people who are trying to better themselves an opportunity. I am so appreciative to everyone who will be part of my build and who are helping to raise funds for my home.”

Visit www.HFHwm.org for more information about Habitat’s work in Williamson and Maury Counties.

Sponsors: Schneider Electric, Censis, Williamson Medical Center, HCA Healthcare, Fleetcor, Legend Homes, The Kevin Carter Foundation, SunTrust now Truist Bank, and Fifth Third Bank.



