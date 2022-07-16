Tennessee Nonprofit Shatters Fundraising Record; Raises More Than $149K for Nature During ‘Hike-a-Thon’

Outdoor enthusiasts explored 5,118 miles in June to raise $149,485 for land conservation in the Southeast.

Supporters of TennGreen Land Conservancy have outdone themselves yet again by raising $149,485 for the environmental nonprofit during its second annual June Hike-a-Thon. Through hundreds of donations and a generous $25,000 matching gift, Hike-a-Thon participants shattered fundraising goals, nearly doubling the amount raised in the event’s first year.

“I’m extraordinarily grateful for the generosity and support from our outdoor community,” said Alice Hudson Pell, TennGreen Land Conservancy’s Associate Director. “Saving land is as

expensive as it is urgent, and these crucial dollars raised through the Hike-a-Thon ensure we can do more to protect the places that provide us all well-being and an unrivaled quality of life. With these funds, we’ll continue to create and expand our beloved parks and natural areas, help more landowners protect their forests and farmland, and further encourage all to love and defend nature. Thank you to all who supported this year’s event—from those who got out and braved the scorching summer heat to those who donated their time or treasure. None of this would be possible without you!”

Hosted annually by TennGreen Land Conservancy, the Hike-a-Thon is an event unlike any

other in the Southeast. The Hike-a-Thon is free to register, managed virtually throughout June, and encourages people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors from anywhere while competing to raise funds to protect the lands they love. This year, 278 hikers, paddlers, climbers, mountain bikers, and trail runners completed 968 outdoor adventures, exploring 5,118 miles across Tennessee and beyond. Eight Tennessee-based participants hiked more than 100 miles during the month-long competition, including Peter Chockley (Memphis), Steven Corley and Marcia Lee (Allardt), Don Guy (Jamestown), Lynne McFarland (Franklin), Nichole Newport (Helenwood), Michael Smith (Maryville), and Brenda Stein (Nashville).

“Participating in the Hike-a-Thon was an absolute joy,” said first-time Hike-a-Thon participant and Most Unique Donors competition winner Brenda Stein. “The hiking and fundraising reconnected me with people I hadn’t been in touch with in years! There are a hundred more miles on my boots, most added with friends I love. During these times of environmental havoc, a deepening political divide, and seen and unseen suffering, the Hike-a-Thon has been a healing balm in my heart. Together, we’ve made a lasting impact that will benefit us all and protect the natural world we need to survive and thrive.”

This year’s Hike-a-Thon participants won exciting donated prizes ranging from REI Backpacking Bundles and free shoes from KEEN Footwear to a three-night stay for two guests at Wildwood Resort and Marina in Granville, Tennessee.

Individual competitions included Most Money Raised, Most Miles Hiked, Most Miles Hiked

(Senior), Most Miles Hiked by a Hiker Experiencing a Disability, Most Miles Hiked with a Dog, Most Miles Trail Run, Most Miles Paddled, Most Miles Mountain Biked, Most Feet Climbed, Most Overall Adventures, Most Unique Donors, and Most Days with an Adventure—a new competition hosted in partnership with Healthy Parks Healthy Person.

Team competitions included Best Team Name, Most Money Raised, Most Miles Hiked, Most

Team Donors, and Most Unique Adventures.

Prizes were also awarded in three photography competitions, including Best Photo, Best

Group/Team Photo, and Best Selfie.

TennGreen Land Conservancy is grateful for the generosity of the Hike-a-Thon’s leading

sponsors—Bearded Iris Brewing, The Bailey Company, and Cumberland Kayak & Adventure

Company—and all who contributed to making this event a success.

To view the complete list of 2022 Hike-a-Thon winners or learn more about sponsoring next year’s event, visit tenngreen.org/events/hike-a-thon-2022.

About TennGreen Land Conservancy

TennGreen Land Conservancy (formerly the Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation) is a

501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in

Tennessee. Through sound science and partnerships, TennGreen identifies and conserves land across Tennessee for wildlife corridors, critical habitat, and public benefit. TennGreen protects, cares for, and connects people with Tennessee’s natural world by providing meaningful outdoor experiences, establishing conservation easements, supporting restoration efforts, and acquiring (or assisting in the acquisition of) privately-held land. In 2021, TennGreen conserved over 2,500 acres of forests and open spaces in Tennessee, including establishing Hope Memorial Park in Cookeville, acquiring land along the Fiery Gizzard Trail in Tracy City, and expanding Lockeland Springs Park in Nashville.