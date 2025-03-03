TCWD Presents Healthcare Career Discovery Summit

The Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development (TCWD) will host a career Discovery Summit at Belmont University on Saturday, March 29, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. TCWD invites Middle Tennessee high school and college students interested in pursuing a healthcare career to attend!

“TCWD is thrilled to present this Discovery Summit hosted by Belmont University and sponsored by HOSA Tennessee! This unique event is about opening doors to all the career possibilities healthcare offers, whether in nursing, healthcare administration, physical therapy or one of the many other in-demand healthcare professions. We hope students walk away from the event with a toolkit of resources and new contacts and knowing that their dream career in healthcare is within reach,” said Sarah Kane, TCWD community engagement manager.

At this interactive event, students will be able to connect with experienced healthcare professionals, tour Belmont University’s Center for Interprofessional Engagement & Simulation, and learn about available experiences and resources, as well as educational and career opportunities specific to Tennessee’s healthcare industry.

Tennessee, like much of the nation, has faced a shortage of healthcare professionals for the past several years. A 2022 study commissioned by TCWD’s parent organization, the Tennessee Hospital Association, projected that by 2035 Tennessee will experience shortfalls of 8,500 registered nurses, 5,590 medical lab technicians, and 1,080 respiratory therapists. Additionally, stakeholders interviewed as part of the study determined that resolving workforce shortages requires increasing the pipeline of healthcare professionals. TCWD’s Discovery Summit is part of its pipeline strategy to cultivate awareness and interest in healthcare careers among students. This initiative strengthens the pipeline by helping students develop their career goal of becoming healthcare professionals.

TCWD plans to host additional career discovery events in West and East Tennessee later this year as part of its ongoing efforts to promote healthcare careers among young people.

To register for this free event, please visit www.tncwd.com/DiscoverySummit.

