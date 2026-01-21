Suzy Bogguss Becomes the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Multi-Grammy® Award-winning Suzy Bogguss officially joined the Grand Ole Opry family was inducted by friend and fellow member Reba McEntire. Bogguss, a platinum-selling CMA Award-winning singer/songwriter, has been a frequent favorite at the Grand Ole Opry for over three decades. She made her Opry debut on May 12, 1989.

Bogguss kicked off her induction night performing three of her signature songs: “Someday Soon,” “Aces” and “Outbound Plane,” all top 10 hits from her 1991 album Aces, which earned her the prestigious CMA Horizon Award in 1992. Her friend Trisha Yearwood then surprised the audience when she walked on to the stage to congratulate her friend, saying, “I love this woman. It’s really an honor to be here on such a special moment. To get to be here on the night you were invited and to be here tonight is just amazing.” She added, “Suzy Bogguss is one of those artists who doesn’t just sing songs, she lives them. Her voice, her heart, her commitment to the music have inspired so many, including me.”

Yearwood then introduced their friend and fellow Opry member Reba McEntire, who was also celebrating her milestone 40th Opry anniversary to the stage. An emotional McEntire said, “This is so special, Suzy. This family is incredible. They are loving. Everybody in this building. This stage is very important to all of us, dating many, many generations back. To be able to give you this trophy is very special to me, to everyone sitting here, and to everybody in this building watching.”

McEntire added, “Suzy Bogguss’s voice is like an angel’s voice. When she sings, you know it. You know it when you hear it on the radio. I am so proud to give you this trophy that tells you that you are the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Congratulations!”

“I can’t even express it to you. And you know me – I talk a lot and I can’t even find words,” said Bogguss. “This place is so special. Honestly, I have always been nervous up here. Tonight, sitting in the circle, I feel so calm. It’s like being in the eye of the hurricane or something.”

She continued, “I am so proud to be a part of [the Opry]. Thank you for including me in this amazing cast and the past cast. I feel a lot of pretty special spirits in this room right now. I was lucky enough to get to be here with some of the real greats starting here in 1989 and feeling welcome from the very first time of stepping into the circle.”

Bogguss wrapped her induction night with welcoming “gal pals,” Terri Clark, Kathy Mattea, McEntire and Yearwood to join her on a memorable performance of “Hey Cinderella.”

Additionally, the Opry celebrated Reba’s 40th Opry anniversary, with the legend closing the show with “I’m A Survivor,” “Happy’s Place” and “Back To God” before bringing her friends and fellow Opry members Bogguss, Clark, Mattea and Yearwood back out for a fun performance of “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” to close the show.

