Studio Tenn & TPAC Announce Third Cabaret on Stage Series

Studio Tenn Theatre Company and Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will co-present their unique Cabaret On Stage series for a third exciting year in 2023, featuring intimate evenings on the stage in TPAC’s Polk Theater with Broadway stars JASON DANIELEY (“The Full Monty,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical”); KEN PAGE (“CATS,” “The Wiz”) and EMILY SKINNER (“Side Show,” “Billy Elliot,” “New York, New York”).

Tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Save 10% on this phenomenal series by purchasing tickets to all three shows now. The 2023 Cabaret On Stage series takes the audience on an unforgettable musical journey. JASON DANIELEY uses his award-winning talent to share songs that marked significant moments in his personal and professional life; KEN PAGE combines Broadway with Rhythm & Blues as he performs pieces from well-known composers and talks about his extraordinary career spanning half a century; and EMILY SKINNER offers a dazzling evening filled with glorious music from theater’s hottest up-and-coming musicians and landmark composers like Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim.

“This will be our third season of bringing the top Broadway talent to town for Cabaret On Stage,” says Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “ Studio Tenn and TPAC have created an evening like nothing else here in Middle Tennessee. Cabaret On Stage is a chance to personally and musically get to know Tony Award nominees and winners in a way unlike anything else. You’ ve seen Susan Egan, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Norm Lewis, Sam Harris, Liz Callaway, Jason Graae, Judy Kuhn and Kristin Chenoweth set the stage. Now welcomeJASON DANIELEY, KEN PAGE and EMILY SKINNER!”

Performance Schedule

July 22, 2023 –JASON DANIELEY: Without a Song

August 19, 2023–KEN PAGE: In Concert

September 30, 2023–EMILY SKINNER:Broadway, My Way