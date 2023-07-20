Nashville International Airport Shatters Numerous Records During 2023 Fiscal Year

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) today announced a record-breaking year with 21.9 million total at the end of its fiscal year – 18.7% higher than the previous record-breaking year 2022.

Watch a year-in-review video here.

Additional record-breaking statistics include:

Record Breaking Month: May 2023! BNA served 2,071,705 passengers – 66,800 passengers per day.

Record Breaking Day: May 7, 2023! 39,745 passengers screened through the checkpoint.

Air Service continues to grow at BNA with a record-breaking number of 99 nonstop destinations and an average 600 daily operations (300 departures and 300 arrivals).

Passengers at BNA have doubled in the past 10 years:

2013: 10.6M

2023: 21.9M

“It gives me great pride that BNA continues to break records and experience tremendous growth,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “As we wrap up BNA® Vision at the end of 2023, we are looking forward to the continuation of New Horizon – our next phase of expansion to accommodate growth up to 35M passengers and keep Nashville International Airport a world-class facility. Our future is very bright!”

During the fiscal year, BNA celebrated numerous monumental achievements, events, and celebrations including:

Opened the new 200,000 sq. ft. Grand Lobby with immersive art displays and installations, two “69×13’’ video walls, and 24 TSA security lanes

Opened the 215 ft. pedestrian bridge with a 695’ x 224’ canopy, enhancing the passenger experience

Greeted participants at our 26th Aviation Classic Golf Tournament with proceeds benefitting:

MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

Fisk University

McGavock High School

Gary Sinise Foundation

Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Make a Wish – Middle Tennessee

WestJet Airlines announced service from Music City to Vancouver – passengers will now have easy access to Canada’s five largest cities

Avelo Airlines announced service from BNA to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) – a convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Opened our new cell lot that is two and a half times larger – featuring digital signage that displays real-time updates on incoming flights

Unveiled the 40-foot-tall BNA Monument at the entrance to the airport off I-40

Bestowed the following awards:

2023 Most Admired CEOs from the Nashville Business Journal (Doug Kreulen)

2023 NBJ Women of Influence from the Nashville Business Journal (Davita Taylor)

2023 Tennessee Chief Information Officer ORBIE® Awards (KC Hampton) – finalist

General Aviation Project of the year from the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives awarded to John C. Tune for the rebuild – following the March 2020 tornadoes

Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association

BNA and Hi-Way Paving, Inc. Awarded “Gold Award” in the Commercial Services Airport Category and “Best in Show” for Innovation at the 2022 Excellence in Concrete Paving Awards (December 2022)

Airport Authority’s rating raised from A+ to AA- from Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings

Opened Garage B – a six-level parking structure with 1,800 covered parking spaces that connects directly to the on-site Hilton Hotel (hotel slated to open December 2023).

Following BNA® Vision, New Horizon is the recently launched construction program at Nashville International Airport. For more information on New Horizon, visit: click here.