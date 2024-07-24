State Fair to ‘Sow Fun and Harvest Memories’

Running from August 15 through August 24, 2024, this year’s Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair has the theme of “Sow Fun and Harvest Memories.” The focus this year is on wheat and small grains, making it a great place to take kids to learn about where our food actually comes from, not just the grocery store shelves. The event is even billed as “the largest outdoor classroom,” providing a “rich tradition in agriculture, education and history.

“…[Be] sure to explore the phenomenal exhibits in the Best of Tennessee State Championship competition where winners from all county fairs vie for top honors…[in categories like] flowers, fruits vegetable, honey, canned goods and more,” says the annual catalog.

Although Wilson County Fair and the Tennessee State Fair have merged, there are still infinite numbers of Wilson County Competitions, from various beauty competitions, including “The Fairest of the Fair,” to agriculture competitions, to cooking competitions, to sewing and crafts competitions, to photography and home décor competitions.

There will also be state-level competitions. State-level competitions will cover categories for livestock, horses and mules, as well as 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Other open competitions include motorsports, demolition derby, rodeo, canning, honey production and much, much more.

“There is so much to see and do,” said Helen McPeak, Executive Director, Wilson County Promotions which coordinates the event, “you cannot do it all in one night… there will be more than 150 events taking place this year.” The 124-page fair program can be found here.

Those wanting to learn more about farm life and the food cycle need to check out the “Birthing Barn” located in the livestock area or the AgVenture Barn. The Pick Tennessee Products Store will have special feature days including “Bacon Day” on Tuesday, August 20, and “Ice Cream Day on Saturday, August 24.

“More than 2,700 products are made in Tennessee,” explained McPeak. “We need to support and give recognition to these products.”

Keeping to the small grain theme, new events include the “Home Brewing Competition.” There will be 26 classes judged, including “Best of Show,” and a “Brewer of the Year Award” will also be given. This competition will not include commercially produced beers, only small batch varieties served in bottles or cans.

Another new event tied to this year’s theme is the Festival of Breads Sourdough Competition. This includes all kinds of bread, including loafs, rolls, Sourdough Rye, Pumpkin Sourdough, Sourdough Cheese Bread, Sourdough Challah, English Muffins, Buns, Pizza, and Cinnamon Raisin Sourdough are only some of the options.

There will also be a new Nursery and Landscaping Competition that will allow competitors to show off their design skill using both plantings and hardscaping, as well as Christmas Tree and Wreath Competitions.

“We think everyone needs to know where their food and their clothing comes from,” added McPeak. “When we have a delicious meal, we need to thank a farmer.”

Entertainment can be found here. Genres cover everything from Country to Rock and Roll. There will be entertainment on multiple stages, including the Main Entertainment Stage, the Community Stage, the Expo Center Stage, the Back Porch Stage in Fiddler’s Grove, the Opry Stage, the Hometown USA Stage, the Corner Stage, the Gazebo Stage and the Hee Haw Wagon.

Special Needs Day is August 17, beginning with check in at 8:00 a.m. On this day up to 1,500 pre-registered special needs individuals will be able to enjoy rides free of charge. Family members will be able to buy tickets to accompany them. For more information about this event go to EmpowerMeCenter.com.

August 20 is Senior Citizen’s Day. Anyone over 60 will receive $2.00 off admission. Middle Tennessee Electric will be providing grilled cheese sandwiches at the Event Picnic Pavilion where there will also be music and fellowship. The doors open at 3:00 p.m., with activities taking place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Opening day is on August 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Pick Tennessee Experience ribbon cutting. That will be followed by the welcome and Grand Opening at 6:00 p.m., with the parade beginning at 7:00 p.m.

General admission will be $15 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12 years of age, and those under 6 will be free. A season ticket is $45. Carnival armbands run $25 to $35. More about tickets and ticket discounts are available here.

“We had record breaking attendance last year,” noted McPeak, “776,195 came. “That does not include exhibitors, volunteers and vendors… The weather can make you or break you.” But they hope that temperatures are similar to last year, in the 80s, and that even more attend this year.

