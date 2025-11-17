Spring Hill Board To Revisit Eastport Farms Proposal And Road Funding Plan

Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to take another look at the Eastport Farms proposal during tonight’s work session, focusing on whether the city should commit future sales tax revenue to help fund improvements along Port Royal Road.

Mayor Matt Fitterer says the project, which has shifted slightly in design but still centers on a major national retailer as its anchor, would require upgrades to Port Royal Road — a corridor already in need of improvements. The applicant has proposed making improvements from Jim Warren Parkway to Longhunter Chase Dr funded in major part by future sales tax excepted to be generated by the project.

City leaders will weigh whether the upgrades are significant enough to justify dedicating 20 years of revenue toward the costs. The plan currently falls short of Spring Hill’s arterial road standards, with 10-foot lanes instead of 12-foot lanes and missing pedestrian facilities along part of the roadway. Even with the proposed work, roughly 65 percent of Port Royal Road would remain unimproved.

If the board chooses to advance the proposal, it would be sent to the Industrial Development Board for financial validation and potential bonding. The project would still need to complete its site plan review and finalize an on-site water reclamation plan.

Later this week, regional transportation discussions continue as the GNRC Transportation Policy Board prepares to release a draft update of the Regional Transportation Plan. The document outlines long-term transportation priorities across the Nashville area and could influence future TDOT decisions. Early drafts show favorable rankings for I-65 and Highway 31 improvements in Spring Hill.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email