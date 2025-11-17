Community Invited to Support Williamson Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday Campaign

This Giving Tuesday, set for Dec. 2, the Williamson Health Foundation, the charitable arm of the Williamson Health regional system, is inviting the community to join its effort to enhance lung cancer detection and treatment at Williamson Medical Center.

As the need for advanced diagnostic services continues to grow, Williamson Health is caring for more patients than ever before. To meet that need, the foundation is raising funds to purchase a second therapeutic bronchoscope—a vital tool in the early detection and treatment of lung cancer. A therapeutic bronchoscope is a specialized piece of equipment that allows skilled physicians to precisely navigate to suspicious lung nodules and collect tissue samples for faster, more accurate diagnoses.

“Giving Tuesday gives our community an opportunity to come together in support of local healthcare that truly makes a difference,” said Leigh Williams, executive director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “By adding a second bronchoscope, we can expand access to advanced lung cancer diagnostics and ensure patients receive timely, lifesaving care close to home.”

Adding a second bronchoscope will:

Increase efficiency, allowing more patients to be treated each day,

Prevent delays if the current scope is in use or undergoing maintenance, and

Ensure access to the highest standard of care for patients in Williamson County.

“Early detection is crucial for lung cancer patients,” said Tufik Assad, M.D., M.S.C.I., pulmonologist with Williamson Health Medical Group. “A secondary bronchoscope will allow us to treat patients more efficiently and effectively as the demand for high-quality medical care continues to increase in our community.”

Williamson Health continues to emphasize the importance of lung health year-round through initiatives focused on early detection and community education. This includes its annual Lung Cancer Screening Event, held each November in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, which offers community members access to low-dose CT scans—a quick, noninvasive test that can identify small lung nodules before symptoms appear.

Throughout the month of November, participants can schedule a low-dose CT scan for $150 (self-pay) at one of two convenient Williamson Health Imaging locations: the Outpatient Imaging Center at 4601 Carothers Parkway or the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Main Campus at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Appointments are available Nov. 1-30 and can be scheduled by calling 615-435-5361. By providing opportunities like these, Williamson Health reinforces its commitment to proactive care and early diagnosis.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Locally, the observance provides residents an opportunity to make an impact that stays right here in Williamson County by helping to equip the Williamson Medical Center’s physicians with the technology they need to detect and treat lung cancer earlier. This year, the Williamson Health Foundation hopes to reach a goal of $20,000 to cover the cost of a secondary bronchoscope.

Donations of all sizes are welcome, and every contribution helps bring this lifesaving technology one step closer to home. For more information about the campaign and how to donate, visit givebutter.com/WHFgivingtuesday2025.

