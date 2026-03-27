Special Olympics Tennessee Brings Flag Football Tournament to Nissan Stadium This Weekend

Special Olympics Tennessee will host the 2026 Music City Blitz Invitational, presented by Nissan, on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The Music City Blitz is a one-of-a-kind flag football tournament that gives Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners the opportunity to compete on the same field as the Titans. Teams from across Tennessee and the country will take part in a high-energy day of competition, inclusion and unforgettable experiences. Other states represented: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.

The day will kick off with an opening ceremony at 8:00 a.m., where teams will be introduced and take the field through the same tunnel used by the Tennessee Titans. Following the ceremony, athletes will participate in a full combine experience, mirroring the drills recently completed by NFL draft prospects. Game play will begin at 10:45 a.m.

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