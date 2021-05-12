Sixty Vines Brings Wine Country to Fifth + Broadway

Sixty Vines brings its unique take on Wine Country cuisine to Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway, 501 Commerce Street, with a tentative open date of May 12.

Here are some things to know about Sixty Vines before it opens.

It’s a wine country experience in the heart of downtown Nashville with a rooftop that gives you views of two of the most iconic buildings – The Ryman and the AT&T building often referred to as the “Batman Building.”

Wine is served by the flight, glass, or reusable bottle.

Each time you visit the wine is fresh as Sixty Vines is uniquely known for its wine-on-tap program, serving more than 60 wines in kegs. Each keg contains about 26 bottles of wine and will be reused to hold around 1,500 bottles in its life. Sixty Vines estimates it will save more than 50,000 bottles and corks from landfills in its first year of operation in Nashville.

The restaurant is full service and encourages “enjoying abundance” through family-style dining including pizzas, pasta, seasonal proteins, cheese boards, and more. Guests can expect the freshest ingredients, many sourced locally, seasonal menu items, and farm-to-table offerings that pair beautifully with wine.

The bar program also includes cocktails, frose, and local beer on tap will also be included on the menu.

Located on the third floor above Assembly Food Hall, Sixty Vines will cover over 16,000 sq. ft. and provide private dining, a greenhouse patio, a full bar, and rooftop views overlooking the Ryman Auditorium.

Get a sneak peek:

1 of 11

About Sixty Vines

Often referred to as “the wine lover’s restaurant,” Sixty Vines is a globally inspired and seasonally sourced restaurant that transports your senses to some of the best wine regions in the world. Sixty Vines’ innovative and eco-friendly wine-on-tap program allows guests to experience many wines while lessening its carbon footprint. Sixty Vines currently has four restaurants in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Texas, and Winter Park, Fla., with plans for growth. To learn more, visit sixtyvines.com.