School Bus Involved in Crash, No Injuries Reported

Spring Hill police are investigating a crash involving a Williamson County school bus at the intersection of Brindle Ridge Way and Fenwick Lane.

Authorities confirmed that 17 children were on board at the time of the accident, but no injuries have been reported.

Officers are assessing the scene and gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the wreck. Parents and school officials have been notified, and no delays in student transportation were reported.

