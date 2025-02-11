Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Through February 12, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane (MM 53 – 57).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for striping.

Milling and Paving.

2/7, 12 a.m. – 5 a.m., The right lane and on-ramp from Exit 35 (Joelton) on I-24 eastbound will be closed (MM 35).

Vegetation Removal.

2/8, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m., The right lane on the off-ramp will be closed (MM 54).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey, drilling, and drainage operations (MM 52 – 71).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140 – 142).

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating right and left lane closures on both directions on I-40 for bridge work.

There will be alternating right and left lane closures on both directions on I-40 for bridge work. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double and triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work (MM 214.4 – 218).

Bridge Repairs.

Continuous, There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for repairs of the bridge over the Harpeth River (MM 194-195).

There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for repairs of the bridge over the Harpeth River (MM 194-195). Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closure on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209). There may be double lane closures on I-40 westbound at various times for the work.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Blasting.

2/10 – 2/12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 between the I-840 and US-231 ramps for blasting (MM 235 – 238).

Aerial fiber installation.

2/9, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblocking for fiber installation crossing I-40 (MM 247.5).

MAURY COUNTY I-65

LOOK AHEAD: 2/16, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., Rolling roadblock for installation of aerial fiber crossing on I-65 (MM 52.31).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving (MM 11.54).

Daily, Guardrail will be installed and the bridge will be open to traffic.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

Continuous , Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures beginning on Rosa Parks Blvd. to Great Circle Road.

There will be lane closures beginning on Rosa Parks Blvd. to Great Circle Road. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures beginning at SR 12 and Mainstream Drive thru to Ashton Avenue.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Bridge approach work.

Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 155 and ramp 26 will be closed for bridge approach work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets.

There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for final pavement markings.

Pothole patching.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (MM 26.5-37.76).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Pothole patching.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (MM 0 -2.89).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Pothole patching.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (MM 0.26-6.16).

