Restoring The Glory: American Legion Post 215 Launches Historic Capital Campaign

This month, the Franklin American Legion Post 215 announced the launch of a $500,000 capital campaign aimed at revitalizing its historic meeting place, preserving significant narratives, and establishing an endowment for one of the state’s most revered military veterans organizations. Founded in 1952 by three distinguished World War II Veterans, the post, situated in the Hard Bargain section of Franklin, has served as a cornerstone for the community over its more than 75-year existence.

Donnell Lane, campaign chair and 1st Vice Commander of Post 215, a Vietnam War Veteran with six siblings who also served, articulates the mission, stating, “Our post stands as a focal point for African American Veterans within our community, hosting numerous celebrations, educational events, commemorations, as well as significant family and community events. The old war horse of a post is tired. As the custodians of this legacy, we recognize the need to breathe new life into our cherished institution and restore its glory.”

Bob Ravener, a U.S. Navy Veteran, American Legion member, and project organizer, further emphasizes, “The valor and dedication exhibited by these service members deserve recognition and remembrance. Their stories, woven into the fabric of our nation’s history, underscore their invaluable contributions to our collective freedom. Through collaborative efforts reminiscent of the barn raisings of the past, we aim to rejuvenate this vital community hub for present and future generations.”

The narratives of African American service members from Williamson County embody a storied heritage of bravery and service. From over 300 formerly enslaved individuals who fought for the Union to luminaries like Buffalo Soldier First Sergeant George Jordan, the county’s sole Medal of Honor recipient, and three Tuskegee Airmen including Captain Thomas Patton, Robert Murdic, and Dr. Joseph C. White, these trailblazers shattered barriers and confronted unparalleled perils. Among them is also the late PFC Richard Carothers, posthumously honored for his valor and sacrifice in Vietnam.

Their accounts, alongside those of countless compatriots who have served and sacrificed in every American conflict since the Civil War, serve as a poignant testament to their unwavering commitment to a nation that did not always afford them the rights they deserved. Their sacrifices and triumphs constitute an indelible chapter in the annals of American history.

The dramatic renovation will include the establishment of museum-style installations that honor the stories of local veterans. It will also renew the building’s status as a desirable destination for indoor and outdoor events.

Now is the time for our community to unite in honoring the valor, dedication, and steadfast allegiance of these exemplary Americans. To contribute to this noble cause, tax-deductible donations can be made payable to Franklin’s Charge, with “American Legion Post 215” specified in the memo line, and mailed to P.O. Box 874, Franklin, TN 37065. Alternatively, donations can be made online at: https://www.americanlegionpost215.org/.