Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival 2024

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Elvis Festival 2024



Originally Aired: March 1, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the co-founder of the Nashville Elvis Festival, Tom Brown.

The Nashville Elvis Festival returns to Franklin on March 21-24 with even more shows and programming. Brown shares with us what to expect and how fans travel from around the world to compete in the tribute artist contest, as well as fans from all over the world come to participate in the festival.

Learn more here.

