RAPHA Marketplace – Unique Shopping Experience, Featuring Local Artisans

RAPHA Marketplace opened in June to offer small business owners a place to sell their goods by serving as a collective shopping experience. RAPHA is housed in a converted home that was built in 1830 and is considered one of the oldest historical houses in Spring Hill. RAPHA Marketplace is located at 5322 Main St, Spring Hill.

“RAPHA is a unique marketplace experience that promotes beauty, creativity, friendship, compassion, community, love and healing,” says its Facebook page. “It is both a place of ministry with an all-day open Prayer Room, as well as [a shop offering] over 45 local vendors and artisans displaying their products for sale. RAPHA is a place where you are welcomed and belong. Where you will be Seen, Known, Heard, and Loved.”

What makes all of their merchandise special is that it supports people in the local community, like JD, owner of Lucky Dog Woodshop. JD is wheelchair bound due to a spinal cord injury, but he has not let that stop him. He has an incredible talent for woodworking, and he uses that talent to produce many unique pieces, including the beautiful crosses that hang in the entry at RAPHA Marketplace.

“Each one of these crosses requires 120 cuts whether it’s a large cross or small,” says the shop’s Facebook page. “These are heirloom quality[,]… are absolutely beautiful, and you will want to take one home and also give them as gifts.”

Another craft person selling their handmade goods at RAPHA Marketplace is Jewel Marie’s Pottery. From Bloomfield, Missouri, Jewel has a distinct style using a blend of textures when creating her pots, mugs, plates and much more.

Young entrepreneurs are also highlighted at RAPHA Marketplace. One of those young creators is Ella from Ella Bella’s Creations. She makes crocheted items, including keychains, cup cozies, chickens, dish scrubbies (sic) and hair scrunchies.

According to RAPHA Marketplace’s Facebook page, Ella’s killing it on social media due to a large following there. She is just a junior in high school, but already a strong businesswoman.

They have more than 45 vendors with merchandise on sale at RAPHA. Other vendors include S&J House, Bethany Laura Home, Gypsy Soul Eclectics, Wild Roots Boutique, and The Sparrow Collective.

Supporting the creativity of others is what RAPHA Marketplace is all about, including offering classes conducted by local artists to give community members an opportunity to make art. In late July, Nashville-based artist Lorrie Fowler conducted a Fluid Painting Class. It was a great experience for both those who love to learn about new ways to create and those who don’t have a creative bone in their body. The hour and a half class taught participants how to choose colors and how to use several different pour techniques. All participants walked away with at least one completed canvas when they left.

Crafters and entrepreneurs who are interested in being a part of RAPHA Marketplace’s first Christmas Market on December 16 can DM the store to get an application. They are already taking booth reservations. Space is very limited. All applications will be considered, but not necessarily accepted, as they must consider product fit and space availability.

I know Christmas is months away,” says their Facebook page, “and with the hot temperatures we can’t imagine hot cocoa, Christmas trees and snow on the ground, but… we are planning our Christmas Market … right now! If you want to be a small part of it, and have something unique that can be sold in our back yard as [part of] a very small pop up, [act quickly].”

Beginning on Sunday, July 9, RAPHA Marketplace began weekly Prayer and Worship nights from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The RAPHA Marketplace Facebook page says, “I believe that RAPHA has been given to us by the Lord for strategic placement in old downtown Spring Hill to pray for an outpouring of His Spirit to reach the lost, broken, unseen and unloved!! This is the oldest house in Spring Hill that once was a “doctors shoppe,” but now has become ‘The Great Physicians’ shoppe and healing center!”

RAPHA Marketplace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.