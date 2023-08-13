Chris Janson to Headline Concert for Cumberland Heights

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member, Chris Janson, is set to take the stage as the headline performer at this year’s Concert for Cumberland Heights. Joining him as a special guest for this remarkable event will be the incredibly talented Charles Esten.

The highly-anticipated annual fundraiser, held to support adolescents and young adults seeking treatment, promises an unforgettable evening of music and inspiration at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The event is scheduled for August 16, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

Since its inception in 1996, the Concert for Cumberland Heights has been instrumental in providing essential program and patient scholarship assistance through the John Hiatt Fund. Through the unwavering support of donors, this charitable event has raised over $3.5 million, significantly impacting the lives of struggling teenage and young adult patients, along with their families, in their journey to establish and sustain recovery.

Previous editions of the Concert for Cumberland Heights have featured stellar performances by renowned artists such as Trisha Yearwood, Josh Turner, and Kenny Rogers.

“We look forward to this event every year because it allows us to celebrate with you the incredible power of music and recovery. Thank you for being here; we’re grateful to you and our generous sponsors for making this evening possible,” said Jay Crosson, Chief Executive Officer of Cumberland Heights.

Chris Janson, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and a multi-platinum songwriter and artist. With a string of successful singles and critically acclaimed albums to his name, Janson’s performance at the Concert for Cumberland Heights promises to be a memorable highlight of the event.

Charles Esten has made an indelible mark on both the music and entertainment industries. Best known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on the hit TV show “Nashville,” Esten’s passion for music and acting has garnered him a devoted fan base. With his soulful voice and engaging performances, Charles Esten adds an extra layer of excitement to the already dynamic evening.

The 2023 Concert for Cumberland Heights is scheduled for August 16, at 7:30 PM in the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for this charitable affair are available for purchase through the Ryman Auditorium box office.

Join Cumberland Heights for an evening that will resonate far beyond the music, as we come together to support the John Hiatt Fund and empower young individuals in their pursuit of recovery and a brighter future.