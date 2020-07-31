



A protest against the Confederate statue in downtown Franklin, is planned for tonight, Friday, July 31, at 5:30pm.

Students for Black Empowerment, a Franklin-based group, organized the protest. Starting point for the march will be Bicentennial Park at 400 Fifth Avenue North, Franklin and will end at Public Square.

Via Instagram, Students for Black Empowerment write they are marching because “As citizens of Williamson County, we do not want a Confederate statue standing in a place of honor representing our town. This statue is a reminder of the days of intimidation and oppression towards African American residents. In the wake of the death of George Floyd and the increased public discourse about systemic racism, we believe it is time to highlight black voices by speaking out against such a divisive symbol.”

Those who wish to participate are asked to make signs. The group asked that the signs focus on the removal of the statue with no profanity.

For the latest updates from Students for Black Empowerment visit their Instagram.



