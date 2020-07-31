



On Wednesday, detectives arrested a registered sex offender from Connecticut who had been living in, but failed to register his presence in Franklin, since March. His conviction in Connecticut was related to a sex crime against a minor. Joseph Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez, charged by Franklin Police with failing to register was released on the $75,000 bond set by the Magistrate.

Detectives returned to his Murfreesboro Road condo yesterday and re-arrested Rodriguez, charging him with Statutory Rape, after discovering he had sex with at least one Franklin minor since arriving in Tennessee. Rodriguez is back behind bars on a $100,000 bond. He is due in court on August 4.

Anyone with information about other children Rodriguez may have had contact with is urged to call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513.



