Pizzabaker Closes in Spring Hill

Pizzabaker, located at 4920 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, has closed.
A sign has been placed on the door. After a customer asked if they were closed on Facebook, Pizzabaker verified the closure. It appears the pizzeria closed about three weeks ago, according to the Facebook comment.
Pizzabaker opened in February 2020; it was the first U.S. location for the Norway-based fast casual pizzeria.
Pizzabaker was established in 2003 in Norway. The company states on their website they serve more than 5 million pizzas a year. From its fresh pizza dough made daily, great prices and its extensive menu of over 30 great pizzas, Pizzabaker’s motto is to revolutionize the pizza industry in the USA with its “Big on Taste, Great on Price” philosophy.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.