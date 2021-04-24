Pizzabaker Closes in Spring Hill

Pizzabaker, located at 4920 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, has closed.

A sign has been placed on the door. After a customer asked if they were closed on Facebook, Pizzabaker verified the closure. It appears the pizzeria closed about three weeks ago, according to the Facebook comment.

Pizzabaker opened in February 2020; it was the first U.S. location for the Norway-based fast casual pizzeria.

Pizzabaker was established in 2003 in Norway. The company states on their website they serve more than 5 million pizzas a year. From its fresh pizza dough made daily, great prices and its extensive menu of over 30 great pizzas, Pizzabaker’s motto is to revolutionize the pizza industry in the USA with its “Big on Taste, Great on Price” philosophy.