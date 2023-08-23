Photos: Legacy, Sunset Middle Meet on Tennis Court

Legacy and Sunset middle schools tennis teams met on the court Thursday, August 16.

Though the SMS Stallions boys and girls won their matches 5-0, the LMS Lions put up a fight, and their coach is eager to see how they grow throughout the season.

“Legacy’s team is full of eager, young talent that looks to improve every day,” said LMS coach Kevin Ranney. “I have been very impressed with how each player soaks in new information and looks to change their game for the better. I am excited to see where the team gets by the end of the season.”

