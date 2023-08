Crosstown rivals Centennial and Franklin High Schools kicked off the football season on Friday, August 17, 2023.

The Cougars defeated the Admirals 34-14.

1 of 12

“This was a great win for the school, program and community,” said CHS head football coach Jamaal Stewart. “I’m proud of my guys and how they stayed focused for four quarters. I look forward to continuing the momentum and having a great year.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS