Photos: 2022 Mule Day Parade in Columbia, TN

Mule Day is underway in Columbia. Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Mule Day, festivities take place through April 3 at Maury County Park, located at 1018 Maury County Park Dr, Columbia, TN 38401.

Schedule of events for April 3:

9:00am – Worship Service – Main Stage

10am – 2pm – Arts and crafts/Flea Market

11am & 12:30pm – Riding Mule Show – 11am show at Old Arena, 12:30pm show at Main Arena

12:00pm – Gospel Singing – Main Stage

Find the latest updates for Mule Day here.