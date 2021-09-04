Photo of the Day: September 4, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of FirstBank Amphitheater, located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840). The amphitheater is a completely open-air venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.

