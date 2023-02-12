Photo of the Day: February 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry, the home of country music, officially unveiled a new stage. As the big red curtain went up on the night’s performance, the show’s artist line-up including Mandy Barnett, Rudy Gatlin, Kat & Alex, Oak Ridge Boys, Jon Pardi, Don Schlitz, Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty, and Mark Wills.This marks the first major set change since the show’s 75th Anniversary more than two decades ago.

The staging is part of more than $4 million in venue upgrades to the set, audio/visual technology, and auditorium including:

· A new Barn with new lighting elements and capabilities

· A 52’ w x 27’ h, 2.9mm high resolution Ross/D3 video wall upstage of the barn set

· A fully redundant Disguise GX3c media server system

· Completely new JBL A Series PA system

· New audience and key lighting elements

· A “Halo” lighting effect for “The Circle”

