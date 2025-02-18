Pet Foster Network Pawster Adds Nolensville Native to Board of Directors

Nashville-based not-for-profit Pawster, which provides temporary foster care to pets in need, announces new appointments to its Board of Directors, including Nolensville native Michael McGarvey.

Chelsey Hedglin will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors. Hedglin, who brings 8 years of experience working in a veterinary hospital, including management of the boarding facility, serves as chaplain at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital and holds a Master of Divinity (2017) from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Arts (2013) from Millsaps College. She has served on the board since 2022. As a founding member of Pawster’s Governance and Personnel Committee, Chelsey has spent countless hours leading the organization through the growing pains of conflict resolution, hiring, and board development.

According to Hedglin, “Alongside the rest of our wonderful board of directors and staff, I am honored to lead Pawster into the next phase of keeping pets and people together as we hope to be able to foster even more pets in 2025. I am so proud of the work that Pawster does in partnership with many community members, families, fosters, and organizations, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store next.”

In addition, Pawster has added two members to its Board of Directors:

Nolensville native Michael McGarvey, who serves as Intake Coordinator, Acadia Healthcare, is a Nashville native and a proud cat dad. Michael earned his nonprofit leadership master’s degree at Belmont University and received a degree in religious studies from MTSU in 2021. After serving as Pawster’s Board Intern through the Young Leaders’ Council in 2024, the board invited him to become a full member in 2025. Michael is passionate about creating more equitable and inclusive spaces and is excited to support people and their pets.

Maryglenn Warnock, the owner of Paws to Remember, is a certified pet bereavement counselor, pet chaplain, and pet celebrant. She has volunteered in animal rescue for nearly 25 years and currently serves on the board of the Nashville Humane Association, Pet Community Center, and has served on the advisory board of Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. Maryglenn is a native of Munfordville, Kentucky, a graduate of Vanderbilt University (1993) and an avid angler who spends an inordinate amount of time pursuing, dreaming about, talking about, and thinking about the maddening but glorious “fish of 10,000 casts”—the muskie. Maryglenn and her husband Tim Warnock live in Nashville with their Old English Sheepdog, Butterbean. Maryglenn is passionate about honoring and celebrating the human-animal bond and is eager to support Pawster’s important work for pets and people in the community.

About Pawster: Pawster provides Crisis Foster Care for dogs and cats. When a pet owner is in crisis, Pawster houses their cat or dog in a loving foster home, until their family is back on their feet and ready to be reunited. Visit Pawster online at: www.pawsternashville.org.

