Aubrey’s in Spring Hill is Now Open

Knoxville-based restaurant Aubrey’s is now open in Spring Hill.
Located at 3091 Miles Johnson Parkway, the 7,600-square-foot restaurant has been under construction since 2023.
Aubrey’s menu offers items like chicken fingers, nachos, and a variety of salads, burgers, and sandwiches.
This is the first Aubrey’s location in the Middle Tennessee area. Aubrey’s currently has 14 locations in the Knoxville area. Owned by Randy Burleson, a University of Tennessee graduate, the restaurant was named one of the best locally-owned restaurants in Tennessee by Southern Living.
Aubrey’s is hiring for all positions. Those interested in employment can apply in person or apply online here.
