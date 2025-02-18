OBITUARY: Stacy Cheyenne Garner

Stacy Cheyenne “Dretch” Garner, age 59 of Little Texas Community passed away February 17, 2025.

Stacy was a lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN. He worked for Billy McGee Excavating for 25 years and formerly with Williamson County Highway Department for 15+ years. He was an avid coon & rabbit hunter and loved to guide his hunting buddies on wild adventures! He loved Nascar and his all-time favorite drivers were Dale Earnhart Sr. and Jr.

Survived by: special companion of 17 years, Bobbie Veach; uncle, Anthony Bruce; aunts, Mattie Sue Owens, Annie Pearl Garner and Mary K. Jensen; family, Arthur “Bubba” Maddox, many cousins and other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bobby Bennett and Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy and Patricia McGee and in true Dretch fashion, all hunters, beer drinkers and liars!!!

Memorials may be made to The Stacy Garner Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 3:00PM to 7:00 PM on Friday and two hours prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.