Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 1-7, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/06/2026 chick-fil-A 100 3063 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Steak N Shake 100 4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC 100 1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Dover Deli 100 117 Seaboard Ln STE 105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food 100 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Miss Daisy's Market 100 1110 Hillsboro Road Suite 220 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Abbotts Frozen Custard 100 7344 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN USA STE-201 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Papa Johns Pizza #5076 100 305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 CAVA 100 3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Mr Art 's Coffee House 100 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email