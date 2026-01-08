Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 1-7, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/06/2026
|chick-fil-A
|100
|3063 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Steak N Shake
|100
|4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC
|100
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Dover Deli
|100
|117 Seaboard Ln STE 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|100
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Miss Daisy's Market
|100
|1110 Hillsboro Road Suite 220 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Abbotts Frozen Custard
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN USA STE-201 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Papa Johns Pizza #5076
|100
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|CAVA
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Mr Art 's Coffee House
|100
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter