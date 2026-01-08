Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 7, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 1-7, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/06/2026
chick-fil-A1003063 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Steak N Shake1004040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC1001111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Dover Deli100117 Seaboard Ln STE 105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/06/2026
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food1001101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Miss Daisy's Market1001110 Hillsboro Road Suite 220 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Abbotts Frozen Custard1007344 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN USA STE-201 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Papa Johns Pizza #5076100305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/05/2026
CAVA1003058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Mr Art 's Coffee House100595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here