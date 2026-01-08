1/7/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Low 47.7, Winds Calm

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather shows clear skies with a temperature of 48.7°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Today in Williamson County, temperatures reached a high of 63.9°F and dropped to a low of 46.4°F. The day was characterized by clear conditions, with wind speeds maintaining a steady pace of up to 5.9 mph and no chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with temperatures expected to reach a low of approximately 47.7°F. Wind conditions are anticipated to remain consistent with speeds up to 5.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents can expect a calm and dry night, with no significant weather disturbances or warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 46°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 64°F 46°F Fog Thursday 67°F 47°F Fog Friday 66°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 65°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast Monday 45°F 28°F Clear sky Tuesday 49°F 30°F Overcast

