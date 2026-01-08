1/7/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Low 47.7, Winds Calm

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather shows clear skies with a temperature of 48.7°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Today in Williamson County, temperatures reached a high of 63.9°F and dropped to a low of 46.4°F. The day was characterized by clear conditions, with wind speeds maintaining a steady pace of up to 5.9 mph and no chance of precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with temperatures expected to reach a low of approximately 47.7°F. Wind conditions are anticipated to remain consistent with speeds up to 5.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents can expect a calm and dry night, with no significant weather disturbances or warnings in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|64°F
|46°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|67°F
|47°F
|Fog
|Friday
|66°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|65°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|39°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
