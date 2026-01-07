1/7/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nears 58, No Precip Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.3°F. Winds are mild at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.9°F and a low of 46.4°F under a clear sky. Wind speeds peaked at 5.7 mph, and there was zero chance of precipitation with fog conditions noted. These serene conditions have provided a quiet weather day for residents.

Tonight, expect the sky to become overcast as the temperature drops to a predicted low of 47.8°F. Wind conditions will continue at speeds up to 5.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains at zero percent. Thus, this evening and into the night, calm weather conditions will prevail, only differing from today by the increased cloudiness.

Looking forward to early tomorrow, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, maintaining a consistent pattern with tonight’s forecasts. Residents should plan for similarly tranquil weather conditions as observed today.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 46°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 64°F 46°F Fog Thursday 65°F 46°F Fog Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 64°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast Monday 44°F 27°F Mainly clear Tuesday 48°F 30°F Overcast

