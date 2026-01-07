1/7/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nears 58, No Precip Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.3°F. Winds are mild at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.9°F and a low of 46.4°F under a clear sky. Wind speeds peaked at 5.7 mph, and there was zero chance of precipitation with fog conditions noted. These serene conditions have provided a quiet weather day for residents.

Tonight, expect the sky to become overcast as the temperature drops to a predicted low of 47.8°F. Wind conditions will continue at speeds up to 5.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains at zero percent. Thus, this evening and into the night, calm weather conditions will prevail, only differing from today by the increased cloudiness.

Looking forward to early tomorrow, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, maintaining a consistent pattern with tonight’s forecasts. Residents should plan for similarly tranquil weather conditions as observed today.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
46°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 64°F 46°F Fog
Thursday 65°F 46°F Fog
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 64°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 27°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 48°F 30°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

