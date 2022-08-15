OBITUARY: Ralph Edward Mabry

Ralph Edward Mabry, age 77 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Gainesboro, TN to the late U.L. & Thelma Mabry.

Ralph received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University. He was a member and former deacon of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

Ralph is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Borden Nettles, Craig Alsup & John Terrell.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathee Alsup Mabry; son, Adam (Amber) Mabry; granddaughters, Addison & Ansley Mabry; brother, Morris (Genny) Mabry of Cookeville, TN; sister, Marva Nettles of Franklin, TN; sisters-in-law, Aimee Terrell of Franklin, TN & Peggy Alsup of Nashville, TN; brothers-in-law, Douglas (Carla) Alsup of Lebanon, TN & Tom (Linda) Alsup of Nashville, TN and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Sunday, August 14, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jonathan Seamon will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mac Alsup, Hunter Alsup, Tommy Alsup, Doug Mabry, David Nettles and Jon Nettles.

Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

