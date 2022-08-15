OBITUARY: Alexandra ‘Sandra’ R. (Ray) Hockaday

Alexandra “Sandra” R. (Ray) Hockaday, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

She was born in Bristol, CT to the late Gene & Evelyn Ray.

For the first 13 years of her life, her family lived in many different cities as they moved around with her father’s job with Goodyear Tire. At the age of 13, her family settled in Memphis, TN, where she lived for many years with her sister, Nancy and mom and dad.

She attended Memphis State and graduated Magnum Cum Laude in 3 years with double major in Education and History. After graduating from Memphis State, she married and had two wonderful sons. She raised her two boys in Brentwood, TN on the famous “Williamsonburg Circle” where she and her boys formed lifelong friendships.

She started her career as a teacher, which she loved, and then later transitioned into social work with the Nashville, TN Caring for Children Program. She was passionate about helping and serving others but especially children. She faithfully served children in need in Nashville for 17 years before she retired at the age of 68.

Sandra was a strong and fiercely independent woman who loved her two boys, Jimmy and Ray more than anything in this world. She was also an avid reader and loved any and all things “History”. She was extremely intelligent and had a great sense of humor with a great laugh. She was a loyal friend and loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, Holly, Hannah Grace, Jay and Ally.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Krista) Hockaday of Franklin, TN and Ray Hockaday of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Holly Hockaday, Jay Hockaday, Ally Hockaday and Hannah Grace Hockaday; sister, Nancy Polk of Memphis, TN.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday, August 14, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

