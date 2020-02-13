Kathryn Elizabeth “Katy” Nappier, age 38 of Franklin, TN passed away February 11, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Katy was a graduate of Centennial High School. She worked in various restaurants in Williamson County.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Herbert C. Jr. and Pearl Searson Nappier and Harvey and Olive Coffman Leaver.

Survived by: parents, Herb and Kathy Nappier; brothers, Bert (Suzanne) Nappier and Andy Nappier; niece, Caroline Nappier; nephew, Zack Nappier; aunts and uncles, Sandra (Ed) Spoto, Elizabeth “Libby” (John) Shaw, Steve (Linda) Leaver and Paul (Kathy) Leaver; close friend, Cheyenne May and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation will also be 4-6PM Saturday February 15, 2020 at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289