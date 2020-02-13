Did you know the first Valentine’s Day was celebrated in the year 496?! Today this holiday of love, gift-giving, candy, flowers, romantic dates, and thoughtful gestures is used as a day to show appreciation for those we care about. Flower deliveries, dinner reservations, thoughtful cards, and unique gifts can make lasting impressions. But why stop there? Try something new in 2020 – add to the list a new favorite tradition for many: pie deliveries! Think outside the box and try out some of these fun Valentine’s Day gift ideas…

Giving Baked Goods

Few foods warm the heart like baked goods. These comforting foods are given on Valentine’s Day because they’re delicious and often homemade. Nothing shows somebody you love them like taking the time to bake something especially tasty. But… who’s got time to bake a surprise? Use Papa C Pies pie delivery service to send someone you care about a customized pie. We ship our wonderful homemade baked goods across the country. Or, pick up locally at our store or utilize Uber Eats with Papa C Pies for delivery of a special Valentine’s Day gift!

Order Pies Delivered to Your Loved Ones’ Doorstep

Try some of these delicious pies…

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie

Chess Pie

Southern Pecan Pie

Steeplechase Derby Pie

Apple Pie

Mixed Berry Pie

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans

Cherry Pie

Strawberry/Rhubarb Pie

Blueberry Pie

Blackberry Pie

Rhubarb Pie

Or, mix things up with one of our quiches and peanut brittle or our famous cinnamon rolls. Perfect for breakfast morning on Valentine’s Day! We have a Sausage and Roasted Red Pepper and a Spinach & Bacon Quiche! Short on time? Order a gift card for your someone special! Gift cards can be bought in-store or online and are delivered via email (perfect for last-minute gifts!). With Papa C Pies, there’s something for everyone with a sweet tooth. Our pies are family treasures, passed down through the generations, and we hope they’ll become treasured traditions for you, too!

Valentine’s Day Treats Are Done Right at Papa C Pies

Make Valentine’s Day special with baked goods from Papa C Pies. Though we’re based in Tennessee, we can ship our delicious baked goods across the country. Share your love from miles away with our Tennessee shipped pie delivery service! With Papa C Pies, you can bring the unique flavors, textures, and home-cooked goodness of Southern baked goods to those you love. (Not just for Valentine’s, we ship year-round!)

If you’re looking for baked goods in Tennessee, you can visit our store to purchase a wide variety of decadent, freshly baked products. Please consult store holiday hours to see when ideal ordering times are. Papa C Pies can bring the heartwarming goodness of homemade baked goods to you and those you love this Valentine’s Day!

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

