OBITUARY: John Charles ‘Knob’ Harper

John Charles “Knob” Harper’s life came to an end on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the age of 75 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Harper was born on December 22, 1950, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Nannie Lee Harper and John Henry Oden.

John leaves to cherish his many memories, wife, Ople Davis Harper; daughters, Fatima (Mark) Robertson, Shelitta (Ronell) Sowell and Demetrice (Eric) Mason; sons, Darrell Davis, Terrence (Joi) Davis, Kevin (Megan) Davis and Kerry Thompson; grandchildren, great grandchildren; sisters, Mary (James) Perkins, Ethel (Aubrey) Montgomery, Nellie Robinson and Vickie (Darnell) Anderson; sister-in-laws, Rose Davis, Brenda Jenkins and Janie Mae Sparkman; brother-in-laws, Armstic Jenkins and James (Trish) Lee; devoted aunt, Lou Willie Haynes, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Harper will lie in state on Friday, May 29, 2026, from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Visitation with family Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 11 until 12 at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 West Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee, with funeral to follow, Pastor Wayne McCullough, officiating, Elder Howard Rucker, eulogist.

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/