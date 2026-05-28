Photo of the Day: May 28, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Big Machine Records / Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment signs Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn, in partnership with Appalachian Soul Music. The partnership launches with the release of Flynn’s new song “Wasted Day,” available now.

“When I decided to quit my job and make art for a living, I swore I would never spend another second of another day not doing something I love,” says Flynn. “So truth be told, the idea of a record label scared me because I have such a clear vision for the art I want to create. But from the very first time I met with Scott, Jimmy, Ryan and the rest of the team and played them my songs it was abundantly clear that they believed in my vision and were willing to be true partners and advocate for my art. Since then, they’ve provided me with the resources and the support to create the album of my dreams and are now using their expertise to help spread Appalachian Soul Music to all corners of the world.”

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