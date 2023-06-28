OBITUARY: Garland Dean Hill

Garland Dean Hill, 75, retired employee of Bridgestone Tire Company for over twenty-five years, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center.

Born April 24, 1948 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Wilburn H. Hill and the late Effie Corrine Potts Hill.

He was a 1966 graduate of Santa Fe High School. Mr. Hill served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1968-1970. Before going to Vietnam, he served as a Church of Christ pastor. Mr. Hill was a member of the American Legion and the Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Edith Ann Clark Hill of Columbia; son, Garland Dean Hill II (Maritza) of Franklin; daughters, Lori Lee Hill of Chapel Hill; Candy Reyes of Columbia; nineteen grandchildren, including Phillip Hunter Hill his grandson that resided with him; sisters, Holly (Randy) Brady of Mt. Pleasant; Shirley (Larry) Thomason of Lynnville; brothers, Roger (Linda) Hill of Columbia; David (Debbie) Hill of Santa Fe; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold Hill, Donald Hill, Buddy Eugene Hill, Sherron Hill, and Dale Hill.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 2:30 P.M. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Randy Kersey officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Mr. Hill’s family will serve as pallbearers.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/