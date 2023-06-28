OBITUARY: Jack Levi Johnson Jr.

Jack Levi Johnson Jr., of Thompson Station Tennessee, age 78, passed away after a brief illness, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Jack was born in Scarboro, West Virginia to Jack L. Johnson Sr. and Alberta Howard-Johnson on December 20, 1944.

Jack’s life was filled with passion, talent, and an unwavering dedication to his crafts. He leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. From a young age, he displayed a natural aptitude for creativity and craftsmanship. His artwork and painting skills showed the ability to invoke deep thoughts and tell stories that all who viewed them could relate to.

Jack’s talent went into other creative venues too. His passion for cooking led him to become a Chef, cooking for some of the most prestigious restaurants in New York and Texas. He had earned a reputation for his exquisite flavors and innovative presentations,

Jack’s talent extended beyond arts and food. He possessed a keen eye for design and mastery of carpentry. His skillful hands could transform an ordinary work of art, whether it was a crafted piece of furniture or designing a wooden sculpture.

But, what perhaps defined Jack Johnson Jr. the most was his generous spirit and unwavering compassion for his family and friends. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Jack’s selflessness knew no bounds, as he would go above and beyond to assist others, often neglecting his own well-being in the process. His inability to say no stemmed from his genuine desire to make a difference in people’s lives and his acts of kindness left long-lasting marks on the hearts of those he touched.

Jack will be fondly remembered as a multitalented individual whose talents knew no bounds. His artistic legacy, culinary skills, and craftsmanship will continue to inspire and enrich the lives of many. Above all, his kindness and selflessness will serve as a reminder to all of us to live life with open hearts and extend a helping hand to those in need.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Johnson Sr., Alberta Howard –Johnson, and a brother, Sylvester Johnson.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; his sons, Tyrone, Sean, and Pierre; daughter, Sherry; sister, J. La Verne (Santo) Atkinson; brothers, Rudolph (Vera) Johnson and Richard (Samaria) Johnson; and a host of family and friends who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

Jack’s legacy will continue to shine brightly reminding us of his power of passion, compassion, and artistic expression. May he rest in peace.

A celebration of life for Jack Johnson Jr. will be announced at a future date.

The care of Mr. Jack L. Johnson, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com.

