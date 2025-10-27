New All-Day Restaurant Truce Opening Near CoolSprings Galleria

Truce will open its flagship location in Cool Springs in spring 2026, introducing an all-day dining concept defined as “fine food fast” with chef-driven dishes made from clean, organic ingredients and designed for modern convenience. Located at 1809 Mallory Lane, the 4,530-square-foot restaurant will feature a comfortable, impeccably designed dining room, large community-centered patio, convenient drive-thru and a dedicated mobile app with its own pick-up lane, unlike any concept in the area. The large menu offers something for everyone, aiming to “keep the peace” between diners searching for both healthy ingredients and satiating taste.

“My wife Beth and I had a dream to create a restaurant unlike anything out there – truly putting people first, offering delicious, real food without the harmful ingredients, served in a beautiful setting and convenient for the guest,” said Matt Frauenshuh, founder and creator of Truce. “As a dad of four always on the go, I know how challenging it is for busy families to find a restaurant that everyone wants to go to. At Truce, we aim to provide something for everyone. It’s never a compromise, it’s a Truce.”

The new concept offers high-quality ingredients, craveable dishes, hand-crafted drinks and convenience, served with exceptional hospitality. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Truce will offer elevated dishes featuring a unique twist, with their top priority being quality. All ingredients used will be organic where possible and sustainably sourced with no artificial additives or seed oils, proudly supporting farmers dedicated to regenerative practices whenever possible.

The made-from-scratch menu features a variety of shareables, sandwiches, salads, entrées, desserts and freshly baked pastries, complemented by a robust beverage program offering specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, infused waters, beers, wines and nonalcoholic drinks. A few standout menu items of note include Truce Toast, Orchard Superfood Salad, Salmon Smash Burger, Steakhouse Sandwich, along with a robust kids’ menu featuring protein-packed options and an included treat. With its elevated aesthetic and assortment of offerings, Truce aims to provide a comfortable gathering place for all, any time of day.

Featuring a unique employee compensation and empowerment model, Frauenshuh’s mission with Truce is to transform lives and communities through the power of exceptional food and drinks.

Frauenshuh is a Williamson County resident with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, serving as the CEO of Fourteen Foods since 2006. Backed by his wife and four children, Frauenshuh has launched Truce as his first unique restaurant concept. With a heart for service and love for the community that he calls home, Frauenshuh is eager to give back through partnerships and charitable initiatives.

