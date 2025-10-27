Halloween is just around the corner; there are more than ghosts and goblins people should be wary of this year.

Halloween Safety Tips:

General Safety Tips

Parents should accompany children, especially small children, while they are trick-or-treating.

Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry for lighting.

Warn children to NEVER enter the home or car of someone they do not know.

Instruct children never to run out into the street and to always look both ways before crossing.

Tell children to stay away from open flames. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. (Have them practice: Stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with their hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.)

If children are going to Halloween parties at a friend’s home, have them look for ways out of the home and plan how they would get out in an emergency.

Suspicious activity should be reported to MPD immediately by calling 615-893-1311.

Costumes

When choosing a costume, stay away from billowing or long trailing fabric to aid in preventing your child from tripping or falling. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out.

Make sure costumes are brightly colored or at least have reflective markings to make them visible to motorists. Use reflective tape to trim costumes and treat bags.

When using a toy firearm with a costume, make sure the toy gun has an orange tip on the end of the barrel.

Candy

Give and accept wrapped or packaged candy only; pre-bagged candy preferably.

Children should only accept treats from people they know.

Parents should warn children to have an adult examine all treats before they are eaten.

Decorations

“Decorations are the first thing to ignite in 1,000 reported home fires each year,” according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper are highly flammable. Keep these and other decorations well away from all open flames and heat sources, including light bulbs and heaters.

Use flashlights as alternatives to candles or torch lights when decorating walkways and yards. They are much safer for trick-or-treaters, whose costumes may brush against the lighting.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

SOURCE: Murfreesboro Police Department

