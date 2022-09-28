National Merit Commended WCS Students Announced

Ninety-four WCS high school students are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students.

Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.

Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:

Brentwood High Ruby Baker

Sohan Challa

Dalton Cox

Nathan Cox

Reagan Doyle

Solomon Duncan

Joseph Ferraro

Matteo Gomez

Eli Gripenstraw

Sloan Hoesel

Virginia Johns

Madeleine Jones

Ryan Kelly

Haaris Khan

Dylan Rogers

Sanjana Sitaram

Adele Smith

Jackson Stern

Sofia Torre

Akshat Vasisht

Jason Wang

Elizabeth Windley

Leo Zhao Centennial High Alex Anderson

Makayla Cox

Gianna DelConte

Alyssa Johnson

Miles Katawala

Angela Mueller

Max Munson

Noah Murray

Ridge Roberts

Hayden Sloan Fairview High Porter Dawson Franklin High Elliot Atwood

Carson Cochran

Andrew Coyle

Nathan Dinoia

Carter Evans

Annabelle Fausey

Reilly Ferguson

Henry Hammond

Haley Jaworski

Lukas Mathesius

Emily Orozco

Mira Scannapieco

Michael Tindall

Brooke Vasuta

Zane Vineyard

Hannah Wimpy Independence High Wyatt Clemons

Sawyer Curtis

John Strohm

Miles Wyckoff Nolensville High Hannah Jansen

James Medlock

Elena Montpool

Nathan Sherrill

Natalie Victory Page High Lily Bray

Mallory Buck

Virginia Good

Brennan Lee

Elliana Linden Ravenwood High Madeleine Adams

Dazerna Akamah

Baylee Berryhill

Annika Bhargava

Bradley Bork

Indraneel Chavan

Kara Furman

Paige Gatlin

Sagar Gupta

Aditi Jindal

Audrey Kauppila

Shobhini Kumar

Mitchell Loh

Quydan Ly

Hailey McBride

Caroline Meyer

Ishan Mukherjee

Natalie Porter

Ainsleigh Powell

Anthony Ritz

Steffen Ruocco

Prisha Shethia

Travis Siebe

Siddharth Singh

Caleb West Summit High Emma Parker

James Akin

Lila Dossett

Grace Merrilees Vanguard Virtual High Gavyn Lewis

MORE SCHOOL NEWS