National Merit Commended WCS Students Announced

Ninety-four WCS high school students are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students.
Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.
Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:
Brentwood High
- Ruby Baker
- Sohan Challa
- Dalton Cox
- Nathan Cox
- Reagan Doyle
- Solomon Duncan
- Joseph Ferraro
- Matteo Gomez
- Eli Gripenstraw
- Sloan Hoesel
- Virginia Johns
- Madeleine Jones
- Ryan Kelly
- Haaris Khan
- Dylan Rogers
- Sanjana Sitaram
- Adele Smith
- Jackson Stern
- Sofia Torre
- Akshat Vasisht
- Jason Wang
- Elizabeth Windley
- Leo Zhao
Centennial High
- Alex Anderson
- Makayla Cox
- Gianna DelConte
- Alyssa Johnson
- Miles Katawala
- Angela Mueller
- Max Munson
- Noah Murray
- Ridge Roberts
- Hayden Sloan
Fairview High
- Porter Dawson
Franklin High
- Elliot Atwood
- Carson Cochran
- Andrew Coyle
- Nathan Dinoia
- Carter Evans
- Annabelle Fausey
- Reilly Ferguson
- Henry Hammond
- Haley Jaworski
- Lukas Mathesius
- Emily Orozco
- Mira Scannapieco
- Michael Tindall
- Brooke Vasuta
- Zane Vineyard
- Hannah Wimpy
Independence High
- Wyatt Clemons
- Sawyer Curtis
- John Strohm
- Miles Wyckoff
Nolensville High
- Hannah Jansen
- James Medlock
- Elena Montpool
- Nathan Sherrill
- Natalie Victory
Page High
- Lily Bray
- Mallory Buck
- Virginia Good
- Brennan Lee
- Elliana Linden
Ravenwood High
- Madeleine Adams
- Dazerna Akamah
- Baylee Berryhill
- Annika Bhargava
- Bradley Bork
- Indraneel Chavan
- Kara Furman
- Paige Gatlin
- Sagar Gupta
- Aditi Jindal
- Audrey Kauppila
- Shobhini Kumar
- Mitchell Loh
- Quydan Ly
- Hailey McBride
- Caroline Meyer
- Ishan Mukherjee
- Natalie Porter
- Ainsleigh Powell
- Anthony Ritz
- Steffen Ruocco
- Prisha Shethia
- Travis Siebe
- Siddharth Singh
- Caleb West
Summit High
- Emma Parker
- James Akin
- Lila Dossett
- Grace Merrilees
Vanguard Virtual High
- Gavyn Lewis