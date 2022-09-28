National Merit Commended WCS Students Announced

Ninety-four WCS high school students are among this year's National Merit Commended Students.

Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.

Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:

Brentwood High

  • Ruby Baker
  • Sohan Challa
  • Dalton Cox
  • Nathan Cox
  • Reagan Doyle
  • Solomon Duncan
  • Joseph Ferraro
  • Matteo Gomez
  • Eli Gripenstraw
  • Sloan Hoesel
  • Virginia Johns
  • Madeleine Jones
  • Ryan Kelly
  • Haaris Khan
  • Dylan Rogers
  • Sanjana Sitaram
  • Adele Smith
  • Jackson Stern
  • Sofia Torre
  • Akshat Vasisht
  • Jason Wang
  • Elizabeth Windley
  • Leo Zhao

Centennial High

  • Alex Anderson
  • Makayla Cox
  • Gianna DelConte
  • Alyssa Johnson
  • Miles Katawala
  • Angela Mueller
  • Max Munson
  • Noah Murray
  • Ridge Roberts
  • Hayden Sloan

Fairview High

  • Porter Dawson

Franklin High

  • Elliot Atwood
  • Carson Cochran
  • Andrew Coyle
  • Nathan Dinoia
  • Carter Evans
  • Annabelle Fausey
  • Reilly Ferguson
  • Henry Hammond
  • Haley Jaworski
  • Lukas Mathesius
  • Emily Orozco
  • Mira Scannapieco
  • Michael Tindall
  • Brooke Vasuta
  • Zane Vineyard
  • Hannah Wimpy

Independence High

  • Wyatt Clemons
  • Sawyer Curtis
  • John Strohm
  • Miles Wyckoff

Nolensville High

  • Hannah Jansen
  • James Medlock
  • Elena Montpool
  • Nathan Sherrill
  • Natalie Victory

Page High

  • Lily Bray
  • Mallory Buck
  • Virginia Good
  • Brennan Lee
  • Elliana Linden

Ravenwood High

  • Madeleine Adams
  • Dazerna Akamah
  • Baylee Berryhill
  • Annika Bhargava
  • Bradley Bork
  • Indraneel Chavan
  • Kara Furman
  • Paige Gatlin
  • Sagar Gupta
  • Aditi Jindal
  • Audrey Kauppila
  • Shobhini Kumar
  • Mitchell Loh
  • Quydan Ly
  • Hailey McBride
  • Caroline Meyer
  • Ishan Mukherjee
  • Natalie Porter
  • Ainsleigh Powell
  • Anthony Ritz
  • Steffen Ruocco
  • Prisha Shethia
  • Travis Siebe
  • Siddharth Singh
  • Caleb West

Summit High

  • Emma Parker
  • James Akin
  • Lila Dossett
  • Grace Merrilees

Vanguard Virtual High

  • Gavyn Lewis

