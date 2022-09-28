Pride and Prejudice Coming to Independence High

Looking for a fun weekend activity? Independence High’s theater department has you covered.

The IHS production of Pride and Prejudice opens Thursday, September 29, and runs through Sunday, October 2. Based on Jane Austen’s novel, the adaption written by Kate Hamill adds something new to the classic tale.

Tickets are available online for $10 each and will also be available at the door.

The dates and times of each performance are listed below:

Thursday, September 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

