Nashville Company Makes Oprah’s Favorite Things List

“Oprah’s Favorite Things,” a list hand-selected by Oprah, features a Nashville business for its 2020 edition.

This year, Oprah is highlighting her cousin’s food company Winfrey Foods, helmed by Karla, Cardale, and Burnice Winfrey.

Winfrey Foods was created four years ago, specializing in a Chow Chow Relish, a family recipe dating back to the 30s.

“My mom started making chow chow when I was 12 with her sisters and her mom, and we said ‘you know what, let’s continue with the family traditions,’” Karla Winfrey told WSMV.

“Oprah loves royal relish chow chow with her crowder peas and you could say this is probably one of the first original favorite things, because back in the 70’s when she lived here, she would come and have dinner at my mom and dad’s house and we would always have the chow chow and she loved it,” Winfrey continued.

If you are interested in trying Winfrey Foods relish, it’s available at Publix, Amazon.com, and winfreyfoods.com.