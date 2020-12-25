Community Foundation Awards Grants to Over 20 Local Nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond, announces $2,426,677 in grants to 350 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2020 annual grant-making process.

The grants will benefit nonprofit organizations in 29 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Grants will serve a wide range of causes, including: food security, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing, economic welfare, and community development.

The average grant size was $6,933.

In January 2020, The Community Foundation marked $1 billion in giving to nonprofits across the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond since its inception in 1991.

“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”

Grant recipients in Williamson County are:

A.B.L.E. Youth, Inc. To provide partial funding for six youth in wheelchairs to participate in the Endeavor Games in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

ARC of Williamson County. To provide participants with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to discuss relevant topics and express their feelings about them through art.

Backlight Productions. To provide quality arts education and integrated performance opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Battle of Franklin Trust. To restore an historic floor covering in 19th century home to keep intact the immersive experience for better learning.

Bridges of Williamson County. Bridges’ Domestic Violence Shelter’s Specific Assistance Program includes provision of prescriptions, mental/physical healthcare provider needs, transportation and minor car repairs.

BrightStone, Inc. To provide the best healthcare possible for adults with special needs through educational programs and comprehensive wellness and fitness activities.

Educare. To provide behavioral health services to 100 individuals that do not have access to care while engaged in diversionary courts.

GraceWorks Ministries. The GraceWorks Emergency Shelter program will provide rent or utility emergency assistance to help families avoid eviction or utility disconnection.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury. To provide critical home repairs to the vulnerable in our community, with an emphasis on serving the elderly and disabled.

Hard Bargain Mt. Hope Redevelopment Inc. To provide high-quality affordable housing to low- to moderate income families, to rehab homes, and to enrich lives.

Harpeth Conservancy. Water quality sampling in the Greater Nashville area to inform and protect recreational users of our waterways.

Healing Housing, Inc. To create 20 Welcome Packets of essentials that help residents succeed in their sobriety after entering the Healing Housing program.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. To provide half of the medical/vet and medication costs to care for 12 sanctuary dogs.

Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. To provide history education and foster civic engagement to 8,000 Williamson High School students and educators.

Mercy Health Services Inc. To provide access to social-emotional learning groups to students in Williamson and Marshall Counties each summer.

Middle Tennessee Guitar Alliance, Inc. To provide four free concerts presented by world-renowned classical guitarists, either online or at the First Unitarian Church of Nashville.

Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee. To prevent infant mortality, child abuse and neglect through home visitation by registered nurses.

One Generation Away. To provide food resources for the community of Middle Tennessee to those who lack access.

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. To provide an alternative educational resource containing materials and instructions for a self-guided educational experience at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary.

People For Animals. To provide financial assistance to pet owners in need for 6,000 spay/neuter surgeries for cats/dogs in 2021.

Refuge Center for Counseling. To provide 312 affordable counseling sessions and care to women affected by domestic violence.

Retrieving Independence. Enabling and supporting the training and placement of life-changing animals through the Retrieving Independence Training Academy in 2021.

Shower Up/The Shower Truck. To provide mobile showers, personal care, and hygiene to Nashville’s homeless camps that are underserved or not served at all.

Tennessee Medical Foundation. To offer a confidential, free way for Tennessee health professionals to gauge their mental health and connect to needed help.

Tucker’s House. To create safer, more accessible homes and environments for children and young adults with disabilities.

WAVES Inc. To create simulation workstations at Fairview Day Program to equip individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with life and employment skills.

Williamson County CASA, Inc. To develop a community awareness and volunteer recruitment initiative taking people through a child’s journey to finding a safe, permanent home.

Williamson County Child Advocacy Center. To provide support for child abuse awareness and community education training throughout our service region.

For a complete list of 2020 grant recipients and more information on the grant process, go to www.cfmt.org/grantrecipients. And to learn about more than 1,900 of Middle Tennessee’s nonprofits and the wonderful work they do, go to CFMT initiative GivingMatters.com and its website at www.GivingMatters.com

