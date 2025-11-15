Moore-Morris History and Culture Center to Feature Robert Hicks Exhibit

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced the upcoming opening of a very special cultural exhibit at its award-winning Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County.

On Friday, November 21st, Robert Hicks: Author, Collector, Preservationist will open complete with photographs, manuscripts, and objects drawn from Hicks’s collections and personal archives, revealing the many dimensions of his life and his passion for place, story, and community.

Robert Hicks (1951–2022) was a man of many passions. Internationally renowned as the bestselling author of The Widow of the South, he also played a key role in preserving the Battle of Franklin battlefield and Carnton.

Alongside his dedicated work for historic preservation, Hicks was an avid collector and supporter of Southern art and material culture. From his home at Labor in Vain to the historic sites he fought to preserve, he brought enthusiasm, wit, and a sense of urgency to his efforts.

Hicks had a special talent for making stories of the past feel real and for emphasizing the importance of preserving historic places. Through his writing and leadership, he changed how historians see the Battle of Franklin and its aftermath. His dedication to protecting local historic sites has permanently enhanced Franklin’s character.

This exhibit explores the many facets of Robert Hicks’s life and legacy, from novelist to neighbor, storyteller to preservationist, and collector to friend.

“Robert Hicks was a fascinating man who made immeasurable impact on our community through his work in historic preservation,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “His life’s work is befitting of heartfelt attention within The History and Culture Center of Williamson County, and we’re so proud to help tell his story and continue his legacy with this one-of-a-kind exhibit.”

Beasley noted gratitude to exhibit curation collaborators which includes Mindy Tate, Justin and Olivia Stelter, Doris McMillan, Rod and Kay Heller, Rick Warwick, Ghislain Vander Elst, Nelson and Mariana Eddy, and Visit Franklin.

Access to the exhibition after its opening on November 21st is included with History and Culture Center admission. The Center is open Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, with the last admittance to the galleries at 3:00 pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WilliamsonHistoryCenter.org.

